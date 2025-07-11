Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z set record straight on secret son rumours

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z has finally broken silence on the secret son claims against him.

As per a court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, addressed the recent federal lawsuit brought by Rymir Satterthwaite, 32.

Jay-Z claimed that Rymir has made "fabricated allegations" against him. He also requested a federal judge to intervene.

The filing stated, "The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed - and rejected - in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order."

Jay-Z’s statement came after Rymir filed a federal lawsuit against him on May 6, accusing the pop star of coercing him into secrecy about their alleged paternity.

Rymir revealed in the lawsuit that his mother, Wanda, was in a relationship with Jay-Z in the 1990s.

After Wanda passed away, he was cared for by his godmother, who has faced "unrelenting efforts by (Jay-Z) and his enablers to suppress the truth and silence those who dared to speak it.”

He previously told Daily Mail, "Why can't he prove me wrong? Go to the courtroom and do what everyone else has to do. I can take a no. I can take being embarrassed. I just can't take him not saying anything. It is not fair."

It is penitent to note that Beyoncé has remained silent in this controversy.

