Charles Leclerc gets candid Lewis Hamilton car concerns in Ferrari

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Charles Leclerc has opened up about some possible concerns of the Ferrari car, which might also affect his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari is going to make some major changes to the Formula One car after a new set of technical regulations will be introduced in 2026.

During a chat with RacingNews365, the Monaco driver got candid about the potential changes in the car.

“I'm not concerned at all because it's always a big talking point outside the team. Within the team, we've got all the tools to adapt a car to my way in terms of driving style or to Lewis' style. So I don't think that's the problem, and I just want the fastest car possible next year.”

While reflecting on what Lewis wants, Charles added, “That's exactly what Lewis wants, and then wherever we are next year, I'll set up the car in a way that I like, and Lewis will do just the same.”

He emphasised that his main focus is on having the fastest car, given the current technological advancements in Formula 1, rather than worrying about other factors.

To note, Charles Leclerc currently stands on 5th position on 2025 drivers ranking and Lewis Hamilton stands on 6th.

