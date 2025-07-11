Kourtney Kardashian gets compared to sisters Kim, Kylie after big blunder

  • By Hafsa Noor
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has been called "unprofessional" by fans, particularly when compared to her perceived work ethic of her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

On Wednesday, she promoted her brand Lemme on Instagram Stories, while enjoying vacation with family in the Italian village of Portofino.

The Kardashians star, 46, filmed a promotional video for her vitamin and supplement company, attempting to tie it to Amazon Prime Day. However, she did not know the dates of the sale.

Kourtney told her 283.4M social media followers, “Hi everyone, ummm... it... Lemme... what is it? I can't talk. Amazon Prime Day started yesterday, and....,” she could not recall the exact date.

The reality TV star continued, “'No, I'm not going to restart. I'm just going to do it. And so, everything Lemme is on sale. So [I] just wanted to say happy shopping! Ummm, I don't know what day it is, but it ends on August 11th.”

Shortly after Kourtney made a blunder in the promotional clip, netizens could not help but compare her to Kim and Kylie.

A user posted her video on X and wrote, "’No, I'm not gonna restart’ instead of just being humble and laughing at herself. Kim is much more professional than this.”

Another troll, “This is why I don't buy Lemme. [Because] at least you can tell Kim cares about SKIMS at least you can tell Kylie is super invested and into make-up.”

Kourtney co-founded Lemme with publicist Simon Huck in 2019 but they didn't launch the brand until 2022.

