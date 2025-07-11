Justin Bieber hints at relationship struggles in new album

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Justin Bieber has hinted at his relationship problems in new album, Swag.

The pop icon released his 7th studio album on Friday, July 11, ending a long music hiatus.

Some fans speculate that certain tracks, especially the 10th track Walking Away, are about his of marriage with Hailey Bieber.

Justin, 31, sang about his relationship challenges, “So tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenseless. And, girl, we better stop before we say some sh** / We’ve been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

The lyrics further read, “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise. I told you, ‘I’d change’ / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Justin also addressed trust issues in another part of the song, before doubling down on his earlier sentiments.

Fans took to social media to share their takeaways from his Walking Away single.

A fan wrote on X, "Anyone else thinks that Justin wrote Walking Away about his relationship problems with Hailey."

Justin exchanged the wedding vows with Hailey in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues in August 2024.

The Vogue model has also shown support for her husband’s new album.

