Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce beam in new photo ahead of album release

The 'Blank Space' songstress is set to release her 12th studio album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', on Friday, October 3

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were all smiles as they posed with a fan during a visit to 1587 Prime, marking another sweet public moment for the couple.

Jeremiah Sims shared a snap with the Lover crooner and Kansas City Chiefs tight end at Kelce's 1587 Prime steakhouse on Thursday.

The duo, who announced their engagement in August, snapped a picture with Sims during a dinner outing.

Kelce opened the restaurant with Chiefs teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, in September.

To note, named for Kelce and Mahomes’ jersey numbers, the restaurant covers 10,000 square feet at the Loews Kansas City Hotel and boasts “multi-sensory dining.”

The menu even includes a Swift-inspired cocktail, “The Alchemy.”

Notably, Swift and Kelce’s recent appearance came amid the Blank Space songstress is set to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Friday, October 3.

She collaborated with frequent collaborators Max Martin and Shellback for the 12-track record. 

“It was really special," she said on New Heights in August about their reunion for the album.

Swift said at that time, "It meant the world to me to have this creative experience where we knew we had to bring the best ideas we’ve ever had. I also know the pressure I’m putting on this record by saying that, but I don’t care because I love it that much."

Taylor Swift also revealed inspiration for the album, which she worked on while on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

