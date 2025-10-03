Selena Gomez launches Rare Beauty wedding makeup set after marrying Benny

Selena Gomez has launched her exclusive Rare Beauty makeup set, featuring all the must haves from her own wedding.
As per People, the The Rare Beauty founder, 33, announced the release of the bridal Something Rosy Lip & Cheek Set from her makeup line.
Her makeup set will include items that all play on the "something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue" wedding tradition. The bag also features a keepsake item personalized by Selena herself.
She said in an official press release of the kit, “This set is close to my heart because it includes my must-haves for my wedding day. I hope it helps make getting ready for any special moment, big and small, even more meaningful.”
The makeup products used by her makeup artist Hung Vanngo on the wedding day include Soft Pinch Liquid Blush, Kind Words Matte Lipliner, Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, Positive Light Undereye Brightener, True to Myself Tinted Pressed Finishing Powder, Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick and more.
As per the announcement, “Rare Beauty will contribute 100% of profits from the sale of each Something Rosy Lip & Cheek Set sold until December 31, 2025 to the Rare Impact Fund, a project of the Hopewell Fund, with a minimum donation of $25,000.”
Selena got married to Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025, in an intimate ceremony in Montecito.