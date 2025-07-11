Beyoncé makes powerful stage return after flying car incident in Houston 

Beyoncé has recently dropped the jaws of her fans after making a dramatic stage entrance days after her flying car malfunctioned in Houston.
The 43-year-old American singer and songwriter, who is currently on her tenth ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour, has stunned her fans with her new stage entrance strategy.
Beyoncé faces aerial mishap during musical show in Houston:
On Thursday, July 10, the Halo crooner replaced the flying entrance object with a gold horse after she experienced a horrific incident during her last concert in Houston.
For those unaware, a few weeks ago Beyoncé faced an aerial mishap as her flying car accidentally tilted to one side, due to which the singer stopped her performance in the middle.
Beyoncé drops exclusive snaps from Atlanta concert:
Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, July 11, the Grammy-winning artist released several never-before-seen photos from her headline-grabbing musical performance in Atlanta, Georgia.
For her latest concert, the mom-of-three opted for a stunning long American flag printed gown, which she paired with matching heels.
On another night of her performance, the Cuff It hitmaker wore a silver top along with cut-out matching pants.
She elevated her look with the matching shoes and statement jewellery.
At one point, the critically acclaimed singer was posing for a selfie while carrying a glass half full of a drink and an ignited cigarette.
About Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour:
To note, Beyoncé has kicked off her concert tour, Cowboy Carter, on April 28 and is set to conclude the shows on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.