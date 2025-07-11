Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott announces release date for 'Jackboys 2' album 

Travis Scott teased his fans by confirming the release date for his upcoming compilation musical album, Jackboys 2.
Kylie Jenner's popstar ex-boyfriend took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, July 10, to make a delightful announcement regarding his new project.
Travis is set to drop his new musical collection in collaboration with his Cactus Jack Records on Sunday, July 13.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jackboys 2 features 17 tracks and will be hosted by renowned American rapper, Bun B, at midnight.
The album’s promo art reads, "The Jack is back with 17 tracks full of trunk rattling classics in the making."
Travis Scott returns with Jackboys 2:
Jackboys 2 will mark Travis’ fifth complete musical album since he released his fourth studio album, Utopia, on July 28 2023.
The upcoming album features how many cameos:
The new album will be released after Cactus Jack initially launched Jackboys back in December 2019, featuring cameos by fellow musicians, including Rosalia, Lil Baby, Quavo, Pop Smoke and Young Thug.
However, in the forthcoming project, several rappers are expected to make guest appearances, such as GloRilla, Vybez Kartel, 21 Savage, Tyla, and others.
For those unaware, Travis Scott will drop Jackboys 2 after the official video release of his single track 2000 Excursion, featuring Don Toliver and Sheck Wes.
He announced the release of a new track on his Instagram account on Wednesday, July 9.