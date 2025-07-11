Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott announces release date for 'Jackboys 2' album

Kylie Jenners ex Travis Scott announces release date for Jackboys 2 album
Kylie Jenner's ex Travis Scott announces release date for 'Jackboys 2' album 

Travis Scott teased his fans by confirming the release date for his upcoming compilation musical album, Jackboys 2.

Kylie Jenner's popstar ex-boyfriend took to his Instagram handle on Thursday, July 10, to make a delightful announcement regarding his new project.

Travis is set to drop his new musical collection in collaboration with his Cactus Jack Records on Sunday, July 13.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Jackboys 2 features 17 tracks and will be hosted by renowned American rapper, Bun B, at midnight.

The album’s promo art reads, "The Jack is back with 17 tracks full of trunk rattling classics in the making."

Travis Scott returns with Jackboys 2: 

Jackboys 2 will mark Travis’ fifth complete musical album since he released his fourth studio album, Utopia, on July 28 2023.

The upcoming album features how many cameos: 

The new album will be released after Cactus Jack initially launched Jackboys back in December 2019, featuring cameos by fellow musicians, including Rosalia, Lil Baby, Quavo, Pop Smoke and Young Thug.

However, in the forthcoming project, several rappers are expected to make guest appearances, such as GloRilla, Vybez Kartel, 21 Savage, Tyla, and others.

For those unaware, Travis Scott will drop Jackboys 2 after the official video release of his single track 2000 Excursion, featuring Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. 

He announced the release of a new track on his Instagram account on Wednesday, July 9. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share 'natural' bond amid whirlwind romance

Jennifer Aniston, Jim Curtis share 'natural' bond amid whirlwind romance
Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston sparked romance speculations after being spotted together in Spain last week

Kourtney Kardashian gets compared to sisters Kim, Kylie after big blunder
Kourtney Kardashian gets compared to sisters Kim, Kylie after big blunder
Kourtney Kardashian makes major blunder while promoting her supplement brand Lemme

Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harper's 14th birthday with loving tribute

Victoria Beckham, David celebrate Harper's 14th birthday with loving tribute
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham marked Harper's 14th birthday with private birthday affair

Justin Bieber wakes up from music hiatus with new album ‘Swag’
Justin Bieber wakes up from music hiatus with new album ‘Swag’
Justin Bieber includes wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues Bieber to promote 7th album ‘SWAG’

Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z sets record straight on secret son rumours
Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z sets record straight on secret son rumours
Jay-Z finally calls out man claiming to be his secret son in bombshell federal lawsuit

Justin Bieber, Hailey's son makes debut in singer's new album 'Swag'
Justin Bieber, Hailey's son makes debut in singer's new album 'Swag'
The 'Peaches' hitmaker is set to end his musical hiatus with the release of his seventh studio album, 'Swag'

Kanye West's ex-assistant makes 'oral rape' claims in explosive new filing
Kanye West's ex-assistant makes 'oral rape' claims in explosive new filing
Kanye West faces new allegations of sexual assault from former assistant in amended complaint

Taylor Swift credited for Ed Sheeran's NFL adoration with surprising backstory

Taylor Swift credited for Ed Sheeran's NFL adoration with surprising backstory
The pop icon became the reason for Ed Sheeran's obsession with the NFL, with no link to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce