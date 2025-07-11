Cristiano Ronaldo surprises fans with Fatal Fury exclusive game update

Cristiano Ronaldo recently announced a new update for the upcoming fighting game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.
Ronaldo announced the CR7 Update through a video on his social media accounts which shows the scenes from the game with fast and strong visual effects.
It highlights the thrill of the new game mode and matches Ronaldo's competitive style.
This update will let players use new content where Ronaldo visits a place in the game called South Town, to improve his fighting skills in Arcade Mode.
In addition to this, players can experience a special story in the EOST Mode, where Ronaldo goes on an emotional journey to inspire a young child and help grow the child's love for sports.
CR7 Update in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, a 2D action fighting game made by SNK is scheduled to release on July 15, 2025.
This update will be available on platforms including PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
This comes as Ronaldo faces intense backlash for choosing holiday over attending Diogo Jota's funeral which caused outrage among people as supporters believe he should have been there to honour a teammate with whom he had shared success in the UEFA Nations League or at least attended the funeral as the team captain.
On the other hand, Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract.
The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.