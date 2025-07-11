Diogo Jota, brother to receive special tribute in Liverpool’s first match since tragedy

Liverpool will pay tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva during their friendly match against Preston North End on Sunday, July 13.
Diogo and his brother died when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla, a town in the Zamora province of Spain.
As per the reports, Diogo was travelling back to Liverpool as doctors had adviced him not to fly for about six weeks after he had lung surgery to fix a broken rib.
This will be Liverpool's first game since Diogo's death, which the club described as an "unimaginable loss."
Before the Liverpool vs Preston match, Liverpool's famous anthem You'll Never Walk Alone will be played and Preston's team captain, Ben Whiteman will place a wreath, a symbol of mourning, in front of Liverpool fans.
Preston will also hold special tributes before the game and have made a special edition of the matchday programme in memory of the brothers.
Meanwhile, all the players will wear black armbands to show respect and mourning.
Also, there will be a minute of silence before the game and tribute will be shown on TV as well.
It is pertinent to note that Diogo married to his longtime partner Rute Cardoso on June 22, 2025 after being together for nine years and getting engaged in 2022.
They shared three children, two sons and a daughter.