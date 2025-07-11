Carlos Alcaraz reaches third straight Wimbledon final after beating Taylor Fritz

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz advanced to his third straight Wimbledon final by defeating Taylor Fritz on Friday, July 11.
The Spaniard, who is trying to win his sixth Grand Slam title, defeated Fritz with scores of 6-4 5-7 6-3 7-6 (8-6) on a sunny Center Court.
Fritz played very consistently and used his best skills throughout the match but even that wasn't enough to trouble or shake the confidence of Alcaraz.
During the match, Fritz managed to break Alcaraz's serve once, which helped him win the second set.
However, Alcaraz quickly regained control in the third set by breaking Fritz's serve twice and eventually won the match.
After winning the match, the 22-year-old said, "It was a really difficult match. It was tough with the conditions, really hot. I am just happy in the four sets, saving two set points. I am really proud about the way I stayed calm. I am really pleased about my level today," as per BBC Sports.
The player went on to share, "This is my dream, stepping on these kind of courts and playing these beautiful courts at the most beautiful tournaments in the world. That is all I try to think about."
While talking about his final match, Alcaraz said, "I don't want to think about Sunday, I just want to think about this moment."
Alcaraz is now just one victory away from making history by becoming the fifth man since the start of the Open Era to win Wimbledon three times in a row.
The only others who have done this are Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Also, if Alcaraz wins, he would become the second-youngest man in the Open Era to win six Grand Slam title.
Alcaraz will now face either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time major winner Djokovic, in the final match which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 13.