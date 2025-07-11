Selena Gomez issues heartfelt plea after ex Justin Bieber dropped new album 

Selena Gomez has issued a heartfelt plea just hours after her ex Justin Bieber dropped his surprise new album after four years.
Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 11, the Who Says singer expressed sorrow and solidarity in the emotional note.
While completely ignoring Bieber’s musical comeback, Gomez focused on the devastating floods that have ravaged her home state of Texas, leaving countless residents displaced and mourning the loss of loved ones.
“So many are hurting and have lost everything, including loved ones, in my home state of Texas. My heart breaks for those who have lost someone and anyone still missing. The people of Texas will need our help as they rebuild from this unfathomable disaster. I'll be donating to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund,” she wrote over a black background.
Gomez further added, “If you are able, please consider doing the same. And, as the community mourns, please know mental health support is available.”
Earlier in the day, Gomez’s ex Bieber released his seventh studio album, Swag.
The 21-track album features guest spot from Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Eddie Benjamin and more
For those unknown, Selena Gomez, who is now engaged to Benny Blanco, dated Justin Bieber on-and-off from 2010 until 2018.