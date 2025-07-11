Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun settle years-long financial feud amid 'Swag' release

Justin Bieber has reached a major settlement with former manager Scooter Braun, bringing an end to their years-long financial feud.
As per TMZ, on Thursday, the Peaches crooner and the SB Projects founder have finally reached a settlement agreement that will reportedly cost Bieber over $30million.
When Bieber canceled his Justice tour in 2022, Braun’s company HYBE helped Bieber in returning $26 million of a massive $40 million advance from AEG.
It is reported that the Baby hitmaker agreed to hand over the money in a 10-year period but allegedly he discontinued making payments to HYBE after the first installment.
Previously, Braun claimed that Bieber was liable for several million dollars in unpaid commissions.
A source revealed that under the settlement terms, Bieber will finally settle his debt by paying back the full $26 million.
Bieber received the small victory as the Grammy-winner will only have to pay Braun half of the $11million in unpaid commissions he allegedly owes him.
To note, news of their long-awaited settlement comes just hours after Bieber announced he will be releasing a 7th studio album, titled Swag.
Justin Bieber stunned his fans by releasing 20 tracks from the new album after a long hiatus from music.
Initially, he teased his new album through several mysterious billboards that were placed all over the world.