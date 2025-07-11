Joe Root makes history with most catches as fielder in Test cricket

Joe Root, an English international cricketer has set a new record in Test cricket by taking the highest number of catches as a fielder.

During the second day of the third Test match against India at Lord's, he took a stunning one-handed catch.

This was his 211th catch in Test cricket, breaking the previous record of 210 catches held by Rahul Dravid, a former Indian cricketer.

Remarkably, Root set this new record in fewer innings (296) than Dravid (301).

Root took his very first catch in Test cricket during his fourth Test match in 2013 when he caught New Zealand's Peter Fulton near the boundary at long-on, off a ball bowled by Steven Finn.

Root tells BBC Sport, "At eight or nine years old, I'd be doing fine leg to fine leg, working my apprenticeship that way. As you play a little bit more, you start finding ways of trying to get more involved."

The player added, "The more you play, the more you want to affect the game, the more you want to get into the positions where you can actually do that."

The top five is now made up of Root on 211, Dravid on 210, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene on 205, Australia's Steve Smith on 200 and South Africa's Jacques Kallis also on 200.

Beside this, Root has taken 39 catches in Test matches while playing against India which is the highest number of catches he has taken against any other team.

