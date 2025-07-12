Pedro Pascal shines at 'Fantastic Four' London premiere with cast

Pedro Pascal made a stylish appearance at the London premiere of Fantastic Four: First Steps with a star-studded cast.
On Thursday, July 10, The Last of Us star, who plays Dr. Reed Richards, known as Mister Fantastic in the upcoming film, slipped into a black jacket with a black dotted pattern for the event.
He elevated the look with sunglasses and an on-theme light blue scarf.
During the red carpet interview, Pedro admitted he was quite nervous to become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
"Well, I think that sometimes the outside will find you no matter how much you try to protect yourself from it, and it just comes with the territory," the Narcos alum noted.
Expressing his delight on working on a superhero project, he further stated, "I think maybe my nerves were bigger than they usually are, and so I think I just was a little bit more sensitive to the love that people have for stories like this."
Moreover, Vanessa Kirby, who portrays Sue Storm, was donned in a blue beaded dress.
The Invisible Woman's fit for the night also concealed her baby bump as, like her character, she is also pregnant with her first child.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach looked dapper as ever in a classic black suit and white shirt.
Finishing up the group was Joseph Quinn, who plays Johnny Storm, brother of Sue Storm with the superhero alias The Human Torch.
The Stranger Things actor matched the film's colours as he rocked a bright blue shirt and blue shirt to match the movie's aesthetic.
Gushing about his co-stars at the carpet, Joseph noted, "There's some amazing people in the cast. It's pretty starry."
Notably, the Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated to hit theatres on July 25.