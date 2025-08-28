Offset dishes on his surprising marriage plans amid Cardi B divorce

Offset has shared his surprising wedding plans amid his high-profile divorce with estranged wife, Cardi B.
On Friday, August 22, the 33-year-old rapper made an appearance on Full Send Podcast, where the host Kyle Forgeard asked him about his marriage plans.
Explaining why he would never marry again, the Migos rapper said it’s simply “not for me.”
"I've done it. Had three kids with it. It's like a mission that's been complete," Offset further added, referring to his children, whom he shares with the WAP singer.
The rapper went on to share, "You see, I experienced it so I've already done it," before adding that he would still not want his "happily ever after" with someone new because "everything is temporary."
Offset’s marriage plans update comes after he declared that the closing track of his recently released album KIARI is about the end of his relationship with Cardi.
"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be," he said in an interview with the Associated Press
Offset and Cardi B exchanged the vows on September 20, 2018.
During their brief marriage the couple welcomed a daughter, Kulture Kiari, 7, son Wave Set and their third child, Blossom.
Two months before Blossom’s birth, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024. She initially filed for divorce in September 2020 but called it off.