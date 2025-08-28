Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn breaks cover after her engagement with Travis

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has made the first public appearance after her engagement with Travis Kelce.
As per TMZ, The Brutalist star was spotted in London along with a pal on Wednesday, August 27.
The media outlet reported Joe “popped up for the first time since her engagement news, rocking an outfit as blue as his mood.”
His public appearance comes after Taylor announced getting engaged to Travis via joint Instagram post.
The Grammy winner’s announcement read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
Taylor and the NFL player have been dating since 2023. The couple often display their love publicly by supporting each other’s careers and spending quality time together.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to the Love Story hitmaker at the backyard of his Missouri home.
As per reports, the cost of magical proposal decor costed almost up to $38,000.
About Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn relationship:
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn reportedly met at the 2016 Met Gala and they were first pictured together in Nashville, Tennessee in 2017.
They were in a romantic relationship for six years before breaking up in the starting of 2023.