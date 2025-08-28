Khloé Kardashian's ex French Montana gets engaged to Dubai Princess

Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend French Montana got engaged with a Dubai Princess, Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum.
The Good American founder and Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, dated briefly in 2014.
TMZ reported on Wednesday that the 40-year-old rapper and 31-year-old princess got engaged in June 2025.
The rumoured couple decided to get engaged after Montana made his debut appearance as a model at Paris Fashion Week for 3.Paradis' Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show.
Before the engagement, Montana and Mahra were spotted at the Pont des Arts in Paris. They even enjoyed “desert escapades by camelback” during their time in Dubai.
Before getting into a relationship with the Moroccan singer, the Dubai Princess mad headlines last year for publicly divorcing her estranged spouse, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum.
She stated in a now-deleted Instagram post, “Dear Husband, As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, and I divorce you. Take care. Your ex-wife.”
The former couple are parents to a one-year-old daughter, whose name they have not announced to the public yet.
Notably, Montana’s representative have not shared details about the proposal yet, and no wedding date has been announced.