Khloé Kardashian admits getting ‘anti-aging’ treatment with sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about receiving an expensive cosmetic procedure for “anti-aging” along with sister Kim Kardashian.
The Kardashian sister duo flew to Mexico earlier this week to get a muse stem cell treatment.
Following the procedure, the Good American founder got candid about the “incredible” experience she had with Kim.
She took to Instagram to share pictures from the clinic, noting Dr. Akhan did her procedure.
Khloé penned, “I recently had the most INCREDIBLE experience that I had to share. Plus no one likes a gate keeper hehe. I received a muse stem cell treatment from Dr. Akhan. I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level.”
She added, “Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging. I’m in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone. Thank you @dr.akhan @eterna.health for taking such amazing care of me and my sister at your clinic in Mexico.”
The reality TV star also acknowledged that it’s a "privilege" to receive such expensive procedures.
Khloé concluded the note saying she’s be coming back to Mexico soon for more treatments.