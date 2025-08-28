Home / Entertainment

Khloé Kardashian admits getting ‘anti-aging’ treatment with sister Kim

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian flew to Mexico to get an expensive cosmetic produce

Khloé Kardashian admits getting ‘anti-aging’ treatment with sister Kim
Khloé Kardashian admits getting ‘anti-aging’ treatment with sister Kim

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about receiving an expensive cosmetic procedure for “anti-aging” along with sister Kim Kardashian.

The Kardashian sister duo flew to Mexico earlier this week to get a muse stem cell treatment.

Following the procedure, the Good American founder got candid about the “incredible” experience she had with Kim.

She took to Instagram to share pictures from the clinic, noting Dr. Akhan did her procedure.

Khloé penned, “I recently had the most INCREDIBLE experience that I had to share. Plus no one likes a gate keeper hehe. I received a muse stem cell treatment from Dr. Akhan. I work out 5 days a week so having something to help with recovery, inflammation and overall wellness, is next level.”

She added, “Not to mention the bonus of anti-aging. I’m in awe of the science and so hopeful for the future. My dream is that one day treatments like this will be accessible and affordable to everyone. Thank you @dr.akhan @eterna.health for taking such amazing care of me and my sister at your clinic in Mexico.”

The reality TV star also acknowledged that it’s a "privilege" to receive such expensive procedures.

Khloé concluded the note saying she’s be coming back to Mexico soon for more treatments.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn breaks cover after her engagement with Travis

Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn breaks cover after her engagement with Travis
Joe Alwyn makes first public appearance after Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce

Gracie Abrams halts Mexico show to gush over Taylor Swift’s engagement

Gracie Abrams halts Mexico show to gush over Taylor Swift’s engagement
Gracie Abrams toured the world as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour

Offset dishes on his surprising marriage plans amid Cardi B divorce

Offset dishes on his surprising marriage plans amid Cardi B divorce
Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in July last year, two months after the birth of their third child, Blossom

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid plan ‘long-term’ relationship with step-daughters

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid plan ‘long-term’ relationship with step-daughters
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper 'want long-term' romance amid wedding rumours

Selena Gomez melts over 'bestie' Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez melts over 'bestie' Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce
The 'Lover' crooner announced her engagement to Travis Kelce with romantic clicks and 'So High School' track

'Harry Potter' director questions HBO remake: 'What's the point?'

'Harry Potter' director questions HBO remake: 'What's the point?'
A HBO series reboot of 'Harry Potter' is under production with the expected premiere date to be in 2027

Pedro Pascal takes over Joaquin Phoenix's role in Todd Haynes' romance film

Pedro Pascal takes over Joaquin Phoenix's role in Todd Haynes' romance film
Joaquin Phoenix exited the romance project by Todd Haynes in August 2024 without sharing the reason

'Twilight' fans speculate new film after ‘Forever Begins Again’ message drops

'Twilight' fans speculate new film after ‘Forever Begins Again’ message drops
‘Twilight’ franchise's new post sparks frenzy as fans try to decode mysterious ‘Forever Begins Again’ message

Francis Ford Coppola presents special award to Werner Herzog at Venice Award

Francis Ford Coppola presents special award to Werner Herzog at Venice Award
'The Godfather' director himself received Venice’s Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in 1992

Taylor Swift’s engagement display featured 2,000+ flowers: Reports

Taylor Swift’s engagement display featured 2,000+ flowers: Reports
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post

Austin Butler earns praises from his ‘Caught Stealing’ costar: ‘He's so hot’

Austin Butler earns praises from his ‘Caught Stealing’ costar: ‘He's so hot’
'Caught Stealing' features an ensemble cast including Zoë Kravitz, Matt Smith, Regina King and Bad Bunny

Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift fans buzzing with tease of her 12th album

Travis Kelce leaves Taylor Swift fans buzzing with tease of her 12th album
Taylor Swift announced her 12th album 'The Life of a Showgirl' during her debut appearance at 'New Heights'