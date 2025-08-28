Home / Entertainment

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid plan ‘long-term’ relationship with step-daughters

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have started planning a “long-term” relationship after two years of dating.

The romantic duo are seemingly "on the same page" about their future as they started involving their daughters, Khai and Lea.

A source told PEOPLE, "They’ve talked about blending their lives more, but they’re not pushing it. They’re on the same page about what they want long-term, and they’re letting it happen naturally."

The Maestro star, 50, and the supermodel, 30, "are in a great place right now. Their schedules are packed, but they’ve figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids. Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier."

Bradley shares daughter Lea, 8, with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk. Meanwhile, Gigig shares her daughter Khai, 4, with One Direction alum Zayn Malik. They broke up in October 2021 after nearly six years of dating.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star "fits really well into Gigi’s circle of family and friends. Everyone can see how happy and relaxed she is with him. Yolanda [Hadid] especially notices how comfortable Gigi is when Bradley’s around."

Gigi and Bradley first sparked dating rumours in early October 2023. The lovebirds went public with their relationship in May 2025.

