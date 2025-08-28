Gracie Abrams halts Mexico show to gush over Taylor Swift’s engagement

Gracie Abrams has joined in on the list of growing celebrities who are extending their heartfelt wishes to Taylor swift over her engagement with Travis Kelce.
On Tuesday, August 26, the Lover singer and the NFL star broke the internet with the joyous news on Instagram.
Following the announcement, her fellow industry members raved over the couple and extended their heartiest congratulation to them.
Similarly, one of her close pals and music collaborators, Abrams took a few minutes out of her show at the Pepsi Center WTC in Mexico City to shower love on Swift.
“I feel like we should be saying a big congratulations to Taylor, who’s not here, but everybody, just congratulations to her,” the 25-year-old singer could be heard saying in a TikTok shared by a fan.
Abrams went on to introduce their collaboration Us as she said, “I feel like she’s here with us tonight because of this song.”
The singer then asked the crowd to help her out by singing Swift’s part on their Grammy-nominated duet from her 2024 The Secret of Us album.
Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared the news with a series of romantic photos from the flower-splashed garden proposal.
“Your English teach and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote in the caption.
To not, Gracie Abrams toured the world as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour