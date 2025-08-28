Selena Gomez melts over 'bestie' Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

Selena Gomez has shared her adorable reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement announcement, as she embarks on a new journey.
On Wednesday, August 27, a day after the White Horse singer shared the romantic proposal clicks on her Instagram, the Calm Down singer reshared the post on her Instagram Stories with a heartfelt note.
The Love You Like a Love Song singer penned, "When bestie gets engaged," on the repost, accompanied by Queen's track, You're My Best Friend.
In the next slide, Selena celebrated a past moment with Taylor, which has been going viral on the internet since the Sparks Fly crooner's engagement news.
The original X post was by Selena from April 2009, where she penned, "Discussing love with two 9 yr old. That's what love supposed to be. Truly amazing, I’m never leaving Canada."
To which the 14-time Grammy winner replied, "Real love still happens sometimes, It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too."
Following the engagement news, an X user replied to Taylor's post with a click of her with Travis and a snap of Selena's engagement announcement with Benny Blanco, with the caption, "16 years later."
Selena announced her engagement with the renowned music producer in December, with Taylor celebrating her special day as she commented under her post, "Yes, I will be the flower girl."
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their engagement public almost two weeks after their New Heights appearance, where the Mastermind singer revealed the details about her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, set to release on October 3.