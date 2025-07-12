Anne Hathaway's Colleen Hoover film 'Verity' faces release delay

Anna Hathaway's upcoming thriller film, Verity, which is being adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, has unveiled a new release date.
On Friday, July 11, Amazon MGM Studio announced that the movie is set to hit theatres on October 2, 2026.
With its release in the first weekend of the spooky month, Verity will face off with a Tom Cruise movie from Alejandro G. Iňárritu, which is yet to be titled.
The upcoming movie, which was originally set to release on May 15, 2026, follows a struggling writer, Lowen Ashleigh, who is hired as a ghostwriter for renowned author Verity Crawford.
Working under unexpected factors, Lowen's assignments take a dark turn after she discovers haunting truth about the family as she tries to maintain a professional relationship with Verity's husband, Jeremy.
Anna is leading the project alongside star-studded cast including Dakota Johnson, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Josh Hartnett, and Brady Wagner.
Nick Antosca has been credited for the writing of the script following the prior work by scribes Hillary Seitz, the team of Will Honley, April Maguire, and Angela LaManna.
The studio first premiered the Verity’s trailer at CinemaCon back in April.
Notably, Colleen Hoover's projects hold a significant place in Hollywood, following the success of last summer’s It Ends With Us, which starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.