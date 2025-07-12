Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner enjoy family outing after JLo's revenge song  

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited once again for a sweet family outing with their kids!
The Accountant actor has reportedly paid no heed to the recent alleged musical performance of his second ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, as he seemed to be enjoying his family time with his kids and his first ex-girlfriend during the ongoing American baseball series.
On Friday, July 11, Affleck and Garner were spotted watching the Boston Red Sox vs the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park alongside their two kids, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck and Samuel Affleck.
However, their eldest child Violet Anne Affleck has not joined their parents for a lighthearted family gathering over the weekend.
According to People, NESN commentator, Dave O’Brien, publicly acknowledged their presence at the stadium when the cameras focused on Affleck and his family.
O’Brien candidly said, "Great Red Sox family right there, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their kid."
Jennifer Lopez performs revenge song during Spain concert:
This sighting of Garner and Affleck, who parted ways in 2018, comes after The Batman star's second ex-wife, with whom he settled his divorce matter earlier this year, dropped a revenge song.
During her headline-grabbing performance in Spain, the actress-turned-singer shared with her fans that she was suffering from a lack of sleep when she wrote her new song which she reportedly penned for her ex-husband, with whom she filed for divorce in August last year.
"This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night," Lopez noted.
Jennifer Lopez began singing, "The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me," leaving fans to speculate whether she took a brutal jab at Ben Affleck.