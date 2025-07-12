‘Dexter: Resurrection:’ Here's what to know about release date, cast, trailer

Dexter: Resurrection, the fourth series in the Dexter franchise starring Michael C. Hall is set to debut on your screens this week.
How to watch 'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1?
Dexter: Resurrection, which consists of 10 episodes will be available on Paramount+ Premium (formerly Paramount+ with Showtime) with a two-episode premiere on Friday, July 11 at 3 am ET/12 am PT.
Cable users can enjoy the show on Showtime on Sunday, July 13 at 8 pm ET/PT.
‘Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1 episode launch schedule
Here is the launch timeline for the highly anticipated Season 1 episodes of "Dexter: Resurrection:"
- Episode 1: July 11, "A Beating Heart"
- Episode 2: July 11, "Camera Shy"
- Episode 3: TBD, "Backseat Driver"
- Episode 4: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
- Episode 5: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
- Episode 6: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
- Episode 7: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
- Episode 8: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
- Episode 9: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1 cast
'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1 cast brought together a mix of veteran actors and fresh ones paving the way for the show’s success.
- Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan
- Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell
- Steve Schirripa as Vinny
- James Remar as Harry Morgan
- David Dastmalchian as Gareth
- Uma Thurman as Charley
- Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan
- David Zayas as Detective Batista
- Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado
- Krysten Ritter as Mia
- Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater
- John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell