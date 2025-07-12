‘Dexter: Resurrection:’ Here's what to know about release date, cast, trailer


Dexter: Resurrection, the fourth series in the Dexter franchise starring Michael C. Hall is set to debut on your screens this week.

How to watch 'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1?

Dexter: Resurrection, which consists of 10 episodes will be available on Paramount+ Premium (formerly Paramount+ with Showtime) with a two-episode premiere on Friday, July 11 at 3 am ET/12 am PT.

Cable users can enjoy the show on Showtime on Sunday, July 13 at 8 pm ET/PT.

‘Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1 episode launch schedule

Here is the launch timeline for the highly anticipated Season 1 episodes of "Dexter: Resurrection:"

  • Episode 1: July 11, "A Beating Heart"
  • Episode 2: July 11, "Camera Shy"
  • Episode 3: TBD, "Backseat Driver"
  • Episode 4: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
  • Episode 5: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
  • Episode 6: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
  • Episode 7: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
  • Episode 8: TBD, episode title yet to be launched
  • Episode 9: TBD, episode title yet to be launched

'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1 cast

'Dexter: Resurrection' Season 1 cast brought together a mix of veteran actors and fresh ones paving the way for the show’s success.

  • Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan
  • Neil Patrick Harris as Lowell
  • Steve Schirripa as Vinny
  • James Remar as Harry Morgan
  • David Dastmalchian as Gareth
  • Uma Thurman as Charley
  • Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan
  • David Zayas as Detective Batista
  • Jimmy Smits as Miguel Prado
  • Krysten Ritter as Mia
  • Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater
  • John Lithgow as Arthur Mitchell
