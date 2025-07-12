Kate Middleton to make high-profile return to Wimbledon 2025 for key role

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Kate Middleton is set to make a high-profile return to Wimbledon 2025 after missing out the event last year due to cancer treatment.

According to All England Club, the Princess of Wales will also present the trophy to the winner of the women's singles final at Wimbledon on Saturday, July 11, as per The Independent.

The mother-of-three will grace the Royal Box on Centre Court for the match between eighth-seeded Iga Swiatek and No. 13 Amanda Anisimova.

Princess Kate, who has been the patron of the All England Club since 2016, has regularly attended the men's and women's finals over the years.

However, she missed out the match last year, when Barbora Krejcikova defeated Jasmine Paolini for the women's title.

Now, Princess Kate is gradually returning to public duties since announcing that she is in remission from cancer in January.

While Prince William’s wife pulled out of Royal Ascot 2025 at the last moment, she has attended some of high-profile event this year, including Trooping the Colour and Garter Day.

Most recently, Princess Kate joined her husband, Prince William to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at RAF Northolt during their state visit to Britain this week.

While the Wales family has remained absent from this year's Championships so far, other royals including Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Kate’s parent, have attended the event.

The Wimbledon 2025, which kicked off on Monday, June 30, will conclude on Sunday, July, 13.

