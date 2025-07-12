James Brolin reveals he was nearly cast as James Bond in 'Octopussy'

James Brolin reminisced about the opportunity to be cast as James Bond in Octopussy (1983) after Roger Moore initially stepped back from the franchise.
In an interview with PEOPLE, the actor shared that he was hired by Cubby Broccoli, started stunt training, and got accommodation facilities in London.
However, before signing the agreement, Moore eventually changed his mind and returned, leaving Brolin out.
The 85-year-old stated, "We hadn't signed any papers yet. I got back to L.A. to get my stuff because I was going to be gone for a year. And I got a call saying Roger decided to do one more, and I was out."
At the time, Brolin was paving his way in his career after rising to fame in The Amityville Horror.
Despite receiving several offers, such as the original Superman, he rejected.
Marcus Welby, M.D.,alum realised he enjoyed roles such as Ronald Reagan, Clark Gable, and others, allowing him to explore complex personalities.
He further admitted that he found traditional leading-man roles boring, though he often played those kinds of characters.
Brolin is currently focused on directing, working on several varied projects, and states he has no certain genre preference, as he always values diversity in storytelling.