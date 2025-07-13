Sydney Sweeney may become ‘next Bond girl' after ‘Euphoria’ release

Sydney Sweeney has been approved to star as the “next Bond girl” by a new 007 director Denis Villeneuve.
The Euphoria star received a nod from Denis ahead of season three, which is expected to release in 2026.
An insider told The Sun,"Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond. Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise.”
The source added, “They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise. Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls."
These exciting insights came after Denis was announced as the director of the next Bond film last month. He swore to "honour the tradition" of previous characters in the new movie.
The next James Bond has not been officially announced yet. However, there are many actors rumored to be in consideration, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill.
As per reports, Amazon, who now owns MGM Studios, wants to cast a British actor under 30, with Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson.