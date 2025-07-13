Sydney Sweeney may become ‘next Bond girl' after ‘Euphoria’ release

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Sydney Sweeney may become ‘next Bond girl after ‘Euphoria’ release
Sydney Sweeney may become ‘next Bond girl' after ‘Euphoria’ release

Sydney Sweeney has been approved to star as the “next Bond girl” by a new 007 director Denis Villeneuve.

The Euphoria star received a nod from Denis ahead of season three, which is expected to release in 2026.

An insider told The Sun,"Sydney is the top name on the casting sheet for Bond. Denis believes she is hugely talented, as well as having an alluring appeal to younger generations, vital in modernising the franchise.”

The source added, “They've hung out together a lot and he has admired her stratospheric rise. Plus Sydney has the quality of being athletic and able to perform physical scenes, as well as being feminine and following in the legacy of the Bond girls."

These exciting insights came after Denis was announced as the director of the next Bond film last month. He swore to "honour the tradition" of previous characters in the new movie.

The next James Bond has not been officially announced yet. However, there are many actors rumored to be in consideration, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, and Henry Cavill.

As per reports, Amazon, who now owns MGM Studios, wants to cast a British actor under 30, with Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker
The 'Bad Boys For Life' actress debuted her first baby bump at the Academy Awards last year

Tom Holland reveals best film set experience ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ release
Tom Holland reveals best film set experience ahead of ‘The Odyssey’ release
‘The Odyssey’ featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya is set to release in July next year

Zara McDermott sings along at boyfriend Louis Tomlinson’s Zurich show
Zara McDermott sings along at boyfriend Louis Tomlinson’s Zurich show
Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson first sparked dating rumors in March and went Instagram official next month

Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy look smitten while filming 'Deserve Each Other'

Penn Badgley, Meghann Fahy look smitten while filming 'Deserve Each Other'
Directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, 'Deserve Each Other' is based on the same novel by Sarah Hogle

James Brolin reveals he was nearly cast as James Bond in 'Octopussy'
James Brolin reveals he was nearly cast as James Bond in 'Octopussy'
James Brolin reveals that he was nearly cast as James Bond in 'Octopussy' after Roger Moore initially stepped back from the franchise

Kelly Clarkson packs Las Vegas setlist with fan-favourite songs
Kelly Clarkson packs Las Vegas setlist with fan-favourite songs
Kelly Clarkson has 15 more shows slated for the residency across July, August, and November

Jennifer Lopez mesmerizes crowd at Spanish festival despite weather setback
Jennifer Lopez mesmerizes crowd at Spanish festival despite weather setback
The 'All I Have' singer performed her heart out at the Marenostrum Fuengirola festival in Malaga, Spain

Justin Bieber publicly reacts to wife Hailey Bieber’s viral racy photoshoot
Justin Bieber publicly reacts to wife Hailey Bieber’s viral racy photoshoot
Hailey Bieber’s racy bikini photoshoot in Mallorca for her brand Rhode recently made rounds on the internet