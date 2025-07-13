Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled date after revealing baby plans  

Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner, packed on the PDA during their cosy date night at Hyde Park months after confirming their baby plans.
The couple, who quietly got engaged in December last year, stepped out at BST Hyde Park to attend Neil Young’s musical performance.
Before arriving at the venue, Dua and Callum spent quality time together, as The Capture star and the singer beamed while sharing a sweet hug.
For the romantic outing, the Levitating crooner opted for an oversized Khaki t-shirt and denim shorts, which she carried with a Chanel handbag.
Callum was wearing a white polo and chino trousers with a matching shirt along with brown boots.
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's baby plans revealed:
This sighting of the two came after Dua recently revealed her plans to have kids with her current love interest.
In an old interview with British Vogue, the 29-year-old Albanian singer-songwriter opened up about how she would "love" to have children with Callum.
"I'd love to have kids one day, But it's like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time, how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take," the Houdini hitmaker added.
As of now, Dua Lipa has not disclosed when will she welcome her first child with her fiancé, Callum Turner.