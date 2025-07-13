Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled date after revealing baby plans

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled date after revealing baby plans
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled date after revealing baby plans  

Dua Lipa and her fiancé, Callum Turner, packed on the PDA during their cosy date night at Hyde Park months after confirming their baby plans.

The couple, who quietly got engaged in December last year, stepped out at BST Hyde Park to attend Neil Young’s musical performance.

Before arriving at the venue, Dua and Callum spent quality time together, as The Capture star and the singer beamed while sharing a sweet hug.

For the romantic outing, the Levitating crooner opted for an oversized Khaki t-shirt and denim shorts, which she carried with a Chanel handbag.

Callum was wearing a white polo and chino trousers with a matching shirt along with brown boots.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's baby plans revealed: 

This sighting of the two came after Dua recently revealed her plans to have kids with her current love interest.

In an old interview with British Vogue, the 29-year-old Albanian singer-songwriter opened up about how she would "love" to have children with Callum.

"I'd love to have kids one day, But it's like the constant question of when would there ever be a good time, how it would fit in with my job and how it would work if I went on tour, and how much time out I'd have to take," the Houdini hitmaker added.

As of now, Dua Lipa has not disclosed when will she welcome her first child with her fiancé, Callum Turner. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Lola Tung spills exciting beans about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3
Lola Tung spills exciting beans about ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3
Lola Tung shares her thoughts on ‘love triangle’ in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3

Billie Eilish's on-stage birthday wish for bandmate wins over fans in London
Billie Eilish's on-stage birthday wish for bandmate wins over fans in London
The 'WILDFLOWER' crooner is currently on her seventh ongoing tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft

Rihanna makes somber appearance after attending dad's funeral
Rihanna makes somber appearance after attending dad's funeral
Rihanna lands in Los Angeles after following the funeral of her father in Barbados

Jennifer Lopez drops Spanish tour snaps after debuting Ben Affleck diss track

Jennifer Lopez drops Spanish tour snaps after debuting Ben Affleck diss track
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez parted ways in August last year after spending two years together

Sydney Sweeney may become ‘next Bond girl' after ‘Euphoria’ release
Sydney Sweeney may become ‘next Bond girl' after ‘Euphoria’ release
Sydney Sweeney gets approval of new ‘James Bond’ director Denis Villeneuve to star in upcoming film

Justin Bieber uses ‘creative freedom’ after splitting from ex-manager
Justin Bieber uses ‘creative freedom’ after splitting from ex-manager
Justin Bieber is now ‘fully free’ to create music after ‘breaking away from Scooter Braun’

Justin Bieber, Hailey celebrate release of 'Swag' with romantic date night

Justin Bieber, Hailey celebrate release of 'Swag' with romantic date night
The ‘Sorry’ singer ends his long musical hiatus with the release of his seventh studio album, 'Swag'

Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker
Vanessa Hudgens announces second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker
The 'Bad Boys For Life' actress debuted her first baby bump at the Academy Awards last year