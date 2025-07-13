Cristiano Ronaldo’s midnight gym obsession revealed by former teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo, a name that doesn't need any introduction!

He is not only one of the world's top footballers but has also achieved many records through his exceptional skills that no other footballer had earned before.

Even at 40 and after spending over 20 years in professional football, he still shows no signs of slowing down.

Recently, Ronaldo's former teammate, Blaise Matuidi shared the secret behind CR7's success by mentioning an incident that happened at 2am.

While talking to Tuttosport, Matuidi said, “Cristiano was an impressive professional, obsessed with work. One night, we came back at two in the morning after a Serie A game to pick up the cars..."

He further shared, "We were exhausted, but he went to [Medhi] Benatia and convinced him to join him at the gym for a recovery workout. I thought he was crazy! Ronaldo was like that: he never stopped. This is the secret to his success and why he can still make a difference today.”

Matuidi played two seasons with Ronaldo at Juventus from 2018 to 2020.

On the other hand, Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract that will keep him playing beyond the age of 42.

The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.

