Orlando Bloom grooves at Oasis gig with Liam, Noel Gallagher's kids

Orlando Bloom, who recently got single after a long-term relationship with Katy Perry, is enjoying down time at Oasis show.
Over the weekend, the 48-year-old English actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a peek into his appearance at Oasis gig in Manchester.
Bloom shared a slew of clips from the show, in which he could be seen dancing and singing along brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher from the VIP area along with their children and famous pals.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared in high spirits as he partied his heart out with the headliner's children including Liam's sons Lennon, 25, and Gene, 24.
He enjoyed the whole show, grooving to Oasis hit songs, like Don’t Look Back in Anger, Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova, Take Me Away, Half the World Away and Live Forever.
Before sharing the clips, Bloom issues a stern warning to his followers, noting, “If you don't like @oasis swipe on - if you wanna see me run through some of my favourite karoke numbers for laughs here you are lol.”
“My 16 year old self who was at Knebworth just let it all hang out in Manchester what a night,” the Pirates of the Caribbean added in another story.
Orlando Blooms’ this appearances comes days after he and Katy Perry confirmed their split earlier this month.