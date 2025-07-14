Travis Kelce melts hearts with sweet response to fan praising Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce had a heartwarming reaction when a fan shouted that Taylor Swift is the “best girlfriend in the world.”
During his competition at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Nevada on Saturday, the NFL star was cheered on by an onlooker who said, “You have the best girlfriend in the world. You got it.”
“Good point,” he responded, while anxiously pacing, per a fan video shared on X.
Swift and Kelce began their romance not long after he tried, and failed, to give her a friendship bracelet during her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July 2023.
In the same month, the tight end addressed the Lover crooner in his New Heights podcast, saying, “I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her,”adding, “I took it personal.”
On the other hand, while conversing at the Time Person of the Year interview that December, Swift referred to the callout as “metal as hell” and confirmed they “started hanging out right after that.”
“So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said.
Taylor Swift also shared that she and Travis Kelce “were a couple” when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.