John Travolta opens up about grief 5 years after Kelly Preston’s death

John Travolta continues to navigate life after loss, five years after the heartbreaking death of his wife, Kelly Preston.

While conversing with Esquire Spain, the Pulp Fiction star opened up about his struggles with grief over her passing.

"The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning," John said

He added, "Is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours."

John noted that others may express grief more heavily, but he’s come to understand that allowing them their own process is crucial.

"Even though it's great to have company, sometimes it becomes like you're helping them, rather than putting yourself to work overcoming feelings of loss and grief," he explained.

John recounted on the time when people tried to console him after Kelly's death, but that he "felt so saturated with everyone's sadness" that he "didn't know what do it."

The Grease star and Kelly first crossed paths in 1987 on the set of The Experts, during a time when she was still married to actor Kevin Gage.

On September 5, 1991, John and Kelly married in Paris in a ceremony officiated by a Scientology minister.

The couple welcomed their son Jett and after eight years they welcomed their second child, Ella Bleu, now 25.

In 2018, Kelly was diagnosed with breast cancer, keeping the prognosis private but on July 12, 2020 John announced her death on his Instagram account.

