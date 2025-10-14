Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed

Netflix has finally unveiled the runtimes of first four episodes of 'Stranger Things 5'

  • By Riba Shaikh
  |


Stranger Things, season 5 volume 1 runtimes has been finally revealed amid speculations.

The creators of the hit sci-fi series, Duffer Brothers have revealed the duration of all four episodes of the fifth and final season - releasing on November 26, 2025.

As reported by Variety, the first episode of the series titled The Crawl will be one hour and 8 minutes long.

While the second untitled episode of Season 5, Volume 1 will run 54 minutes.

The Turnbow Trap, the third episode will be one hour and 6 minutes long and the fourth one titled Sorcerer will keep the viewers glued to their screens for one hour and 23 minutes.

This exciting update came amid viral social media posts claiming that Season 5 each episodes will be 90 minutes long.

Netflix has split the last season of Stranger Things into three volumes - with its first four episodes premiering next month.

While the second volume will be releasing on Thanksgiving holiday.

The last three episodes will premiere on Christmas, and the finale, The Rightside Up, will premiere on New Years Eve.

