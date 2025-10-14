Entertainment

Alec Baldwin shares update after Hamptons car crash involving brother Stephen

The 'Beetlejuice' star crashed his wife Hilaria Baldwin Range Rover into a tree on Monday afternoon

  By Javeria Ahmed
Alec Baldwin shared major update after crashing his Range Rover into a tree in the Hamptons along with brother Stephen.

As per Page Six, on Monday afternoon, the Beetlejuice star crashed his car into a tree in the Hamptons.

In photos shared by the outlet, the front of Baldwin’s white Range Rover is visibly damaged after striking a tree.

He was with his brother Stephen and appeared unhurt while speaking to officers at the scene.

Clad in a gray polo and pants, Baldwin was spotted near the damaged Range Rover, speaking on his phone.

The Rust star appeared downcast, briefly placing his hands in his pockets.

Soon after the incident The Baby Boss actor took to Instagram account to post a video to reassure fans.

“I’m fine, my brother Stephen was visiting me,” he said, expressing his gratitude to the festival staff and local authorities.

According to Baldwin, the collision happened when a large garbage truck swerved in front of him.

“To avoid hitting it, I swerved and hit a big fat tree,” he said, adding, “I crushed my wife’s car… I’m fine, my brother’s fine.”

Appreciating East Hampton police for their response, he called the officers “as nice as can be.”

Baldwin shared the deets of the incident, mentioning that his wife Hilaria’s car was “pretty smashed up” after the collision.

He ended the video by saying he planned to fly to Los Angeles to reunite with his family.

“I’m still so proud of my wife,” Baldwin gushed, adding, “Hilaria, I love you more than anything. I’m fine.”

To note, Baldwin was in the Hamptons for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which started on October 5 and the closing night was Sunday, October 13.

