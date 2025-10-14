YouTubers Dan, Phil finally confirm relationship after decade

After over a decade of fan speculation, popular YouTubers Dan Howell and Phil Lester finally confirmed their romantic relationship.
In a new YouTube video posted to their shared channel, the pair broke silence on their relationship status.
The couple shared that they have been dating since 2009, when the pair first met.
Dan started the video, "Alright, let's get this over with. Are Dan and Phil in a relationship? We fell into it hard and fast in 2009 and here we are almost 16 years later.”
Phil teased, "Stop telling me how long it was. So yeah, relationship, boyfriends."
Dan clarified, "It was so fast that we never labeled it. We just ended up living together and here we are.”
While on hiatus, Dan released his book You Will Get Through This Night and went on a solo comedy tour called We're All Doomed in 2022.
Meanwhile, Phil Lester focused on growing his YouTube channel, AmazingPhil.
Back in 2024, the duo kicked off the North American leg of their third joint tour, Terrible Influence, four years after their 2018 Interactive Introverts tour.