Kylie Jenner’s pop star era begins with surprise debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'

Kylie Jenner has officially stepped into the music scene, making her debut as a featured artist on Terror Jr’s new track Fourth Strike, released Monday night.
On October 13, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the video for her verse in the new pop single Fourth Strike, created with LA-based duo Terror Jr., on her YouTube account.
The sultry electro-pop track features Jenner whispering King Kylie — a nod to her 2014 glam era — before she speak-sings the third verse in her signature deep voice after Terror Jr.’s opening verses.
"One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right," Jenner chimed, adding, "I just wanna tell you I'm sorry."
She went on to sing, “Touch me, baby, tell me I'm your baby / Write your name all over my body / Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh) / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends.”
Soon after she dropped the song, the fans flocked to the social media to express their reaction as some were not impressed with her singing.
On X user noted, “How embarrassing King AutoTune.”
Another stated, “Jesus it's awful.”
Meanwhile, one shared the praises, commenting, "WHO THE HELL would've EVER believes KYLIE...would be SINGING HER OWN SONG...RELEASING IT...AND IT'S A DAMN BANGER?"
Another remarked, "She definitely knows how to surprise us, WOW what a lovely voice I loved that change he gave to the song."
To note, Kylie Jenner has long been connected to Terror Jr., the duo of Felix Snow and David “Campa” Singer-Vine, with rumors about her involvement dating back to their 2016 debut.