Entertainment

Kylie Jenner’s pop star era begins with surprise debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'

Kylie Jenner makes musical debut on Terror Jr’s 'Fourth Strike'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Kylie Jenner has officially stepped into the music scene, making her debut as a featured artist on Terror Jr’s new track Fourth Strike, released Monday night.

On October 13, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the video for her verse in the new pop single Fourth Strike, created with LA-based duo Terror Jr., on her YouTube account.

The sultry electro-pop track features Jenner whispering King Kylie — a nod to her 2014 glam era — before she speak-sings the third verse in her signature deep voice after Terror Jr.’s opening verses.

"One strike, two strike, let me get the mood right," Jenner chimed, adding, "I just wanna tell you I'm sorry."

She went on to sing, “Touch me, baby, tell me I'm your baby / Write your name all over my body / Cross the line, I might do it again (Oh) / Do it on purpose just to see how it ends.”

Soon after she dropped the song, the fans flocked to the social media to express their reaction as some were not impressed with her singing.

On X user noted, “How embarrassing King AutoTune.”

Another stated, “Jesus it's awful.”

Meanwhile, one shared the praises, commenting, "WHO THE HELL would've EVER believes KYLIE...would be SINGING HER OWN SONG...RELEASING IT...AND IT'S A DAMN BANGER?"

Another remarked, "She definitely knows how to surprise us, WOW what a lovely voice I loved that change he gave to the song."

To note, Kylie Jenner has long been connected to Terror Jr., the duo of Felix Snow and David “Campa” Singer-Vine, with rumors about her involvement dating back to their 2016 debut.

You Might Like:

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠

Taylor Swift breaks silence on her historic No. 1 debut on Billboard200 ⁠
Taylor Swift releases heartwarming statement to celebrate the historic record of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show

Katy Perry makes bold Justin Trudeau romance joke during London show
Katy Perry publicly jokes about Justin Trudeau romance for the first time

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed

‘Stranger Things’ season 5: Runtimes of Volume 1 episodes revealed
Netflix has finally unveiled the runtimes of first four episodes of 'Stranger Things 5'

YouTubers Dan, Phil finally confirm relationship after decade

YouTubers Dan, Phil finally confirm relationship after decade
YouTubers Dan and Phil finally reveal dating timeline in bombshell update

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston on her birthday with touching musical nod

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston on her birthday with touching musical nod
John Travolta marked his late wife's 62nd birthday with a touching post

5 celebrities who left big franchises for mysterious reasons

5 celebrities who left big franchises for mysterious reasons
From Bridgit Mendler to Ian Somerhalder: Here's a list of 5 stars who left big franchises

Keanu Reeves honors co-star Diane Keaton’s legacy after painful death

Keanu Reeves honors co-star Diane Keaton’s legacy after painful death
Keanu Reeves breaks silence on 'Something's Gotta Give' co-star Diane Keaton’s sudden death

Alec Baldwin shares update after Hamptons car crash involving brother Stephen

Alec Baldwin shares update after Hamptons car crash involving brother Stephen
The 'Beetlejuice' star crashed his wife Hilaria Baldwin Range Rover into a tree on Monday afternoon

Cardi B leaves fans in stitches with unfiltered answer about her pregnancies

Cardi B leaves fans in stitches with unfiltered answer about her pregnancies
The 'WAP' songstress is pregnant with her fourth child and her first with Stefon Diggs

Jennifer Aniston accidentaly reveals dramatic reason for rejecting 'SNL'

Jennifer Aniston accidentaly reveals dramatic reason for rejecting 'SNL'
Jennifer Aniston gives bombshell reason for turning down 'SNL' at its peak

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s rumoured romance heats up with new details

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau’s rumoured romance heats up with new details
Katy Perry was first linked to Justin Trudeau in July, when the two were seen walking a dog

Taylor Swift expresses deep gratitude after revealing 'Eras Tour' docuseries

Taylor Swift expresses deep gratitude after revealing 'Eras Tour' docuseries
The 'Lover' hitmaker's upcoming 'Eras Tour' documentary will premiere on Disney+ this December