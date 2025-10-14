5 celebrities who left big franchises for mysterious reasons

After bagging fame, fortune and leading roles in massive franchises, some celebrities decided to called it quits on their stellar career.
From Good Luck Charlie star Bridgit Mendler to Disney alum Kay Panabaker, renowned Hollywood celebrities made unexpected exits from blockbuster franchises for mysterious reasons.
Here’s a list of five Hollywood actors who walked away just when their careers seemed unstoppable.
Kay Panabaker
Disney alum Kay Panabaker retired from acting in 2012 after starring in Summerland and Cyber Bully.
After leaving the showbiz industry, she entered an 18-month animal program at Santa Fe College in Florida.
Back in 2016, Kay revealed the reason for leaving Disney via Instagram.
She stated, "I just lost the love for acting. Life is short, we spend so much time at work, gotta do what you love :) and I love my job!!"
Key was later on hired as a zookeeper at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
During her acting career, Key starred in Moondance Alexander, Read It and Weep and Fame.
Jennifer Stone
The Wizards of Waverly Place star, Jennifer Stone, left the Hollywood industry to enter health and medicine field.
Jennifer was featured in Santa Girl, Harriet the Spy: Blog Wars, Nothing Left to Fear and Dadnapped during her prime acting days.
In 2020, she announced joining the "front lines" of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
On the work front, she works as a registered nurse now.
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder, famous for his role in Vampire Diaries, officially retired from acting in 2019.
Following the fame of hit teenage show, Ian landed a role in V Wars.
The 46-year old actor also starred in The Rules of Attraction, Common Ground and Kiss the Ground.
After leaving acting, he started raising his kids on a farm with wife Nikki Reed.
Mara Wilson
Mara Wilson, who rose to fame after starring in Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire, left acting career to focus on writing.
Back in 2016, she told NPR, "There wasn't like one big moment where I knew I was done. ... The rejection hurt because it had been just such a prominent part of my life for so long. It had been the thing that defined me.”
During her remarkable acting career, Mara worked in The House of Magic and The Candlenights 2020 Special.
Frankie Muniz
Malcolm in the Middle and Agent Cody Banks star Frankie Muniz stopped acting in 2008.
He announced, "When I was on Malcolm, I was just so excited to be working on a show, but also in that same sense, when the show ended, I kind of left the business for a little bit. I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band."
For his hit role in Agent Cody Banks, Frankie was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe Awards.
These days, Frankie Muniz drive full-time for Reaume Brothers Racing.
Whether driven by personal choice, fights on set or disagreement with director, the exit of these celebrties was a shock to Hollywood.