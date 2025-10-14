Entertainment

John Travolta remembers Kelly Preston on her birthday with touching musical nod

John Travolta marked his late wife's 62nd birthday with a touching post

  By Javeria Ahmed
John Travolta paid heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her birthday by sharing a romantic song he recorded in her honor, writing, “We love you.”

The 71-year-old actor and three-time Golden Globe recipient marked October 13 with a touching post honoring his late wife on her 62nd birthday.

“I recorded this song for Kelly and I want to share it with you all on her birthday. Happy birthday Kelly, we love you,” Travolta captioned the Instagram Reel, signing his name, along with the couple’s two youngest children, Ella, 25, and Ben, 14.

In a snippet of the song, Travolta chimed, “I’m gonna love you, like nobody’s loved you, come rain or come shine.”

He continued, “High as a mountain, and deep as a river, come rain or come shine. I guess when you met me, it was just, just one of those things, but don’t you ever bet me, ‘cause I’m gonna be true if you let me.”

“You’re gonna love me, like nobody’s loved me,” the Die Heart star sang in a video.

Travolta went on to sing, “Come rain or come shine, happy together, unhappy together, now won’t that be fine. Days may be cloudy or sunny, we’re in or we’re out of the money, but I’m with you always, I’m with you rain or shine.”

His post featured a photo of Preston smiling outdoors on a sunny day, holding a bouquet of flowers.

Notably, Kelly Preston died on July 12, 2020, at the age of 57 after living with breast cancer for two years.

