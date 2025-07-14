Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 13th birthday of daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian has penned a emotional wish to celebrates the 13th birthday of her daughter Penelope Scotland Disick.
On Monday, July 14, The Kardashians starlet posted a photo dump on Instagram from her daughter’s intimate birthday bash.
In one frame, Penelope can be seen posing in a gorgeous yellow outfit.
Another frame featured the birthday girl gazing out of a window, stylishly clutching a black purse.
Kourtney captioned the post, “My little lady is 13. Being her mommy is one of the greatest things I have ever done. She inspires me to be a better person every day. I won’t ever have the words for how much joy and love she brings to my life. She is the cooooolessssst.”
The reality Tv star’s fans swarmed the comment section with well wishes for Penelope.
A fan commented, “I love how she dresses! Not all luxurious and fancy. Just a normal 13 year old girl! She’s gorgeous.”
Another noted, “I’m so proud of you Kourt keep up the hard work your the best. Penelope seems so normal & sophisticated for her age, love to see it.”
Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; Mason, Penelope and Reign.