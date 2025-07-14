'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins caps off 2025 Wimbledon with Isla Fisher 

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins closed out the high-profile 2025 Wimbledon Championship on a sweet note.
The 36-year-old English actress attended the finale at Centre Court alongside her husband and renowned American film director, Charlie McDowell, and her fellow actress Isla Fisher.
On Sunday, July 13, Collins took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from the recent spine-chilling match between Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner and Spanish athlete Carlos Alcaraz.
The Inheritance actress honoured the winning player, Jannik, for winning the trophy for the final match at the Wimbledon series, "Back at Centre Court. Another Sunday well spent watching epic tennis."
"This time at the @wimbledon men's final! Congratulations @janniksin and @carlitosalcarazz. What a re-match! Thank you for having us @champagnelanson," she concluded the caption.
The newly mom, who welcomed her first child in January this year, began her post with a stunning selfie featuring herself and her close pal, Isla Fisher, who was also in attendance at the star-studded event.
Another frame showed Collins beaming with joy as she was joined by her life partner, with whom she tied the knot in 2021.
She also included the winning moment of Sinner, after which he received a giant trophy from the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.
Lily Collins' upcoming projects:
On the professional front, Lily Collins is currently busy filming for the Emily in Paris season 5.
However, the production company of Emily in Paris has not announced the release date for the upcoming season.