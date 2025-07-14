'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins caps off 2025 Wimbledon with Isla Fisher

'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins caps off 2025 Wimbledon with Isla Fisher 

Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins closed out the high-profile 2025 Wimbledon Championship on a sweet note.

The 36-year-old English actress attended the finale at Centre Court alongside her husband and renowned American film director, Charlie McDowell, and her fellow actress Isla Fisher.

On Sunday, July 13, Collins took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from the recent spine-chilling match between Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner and Spanish athlete Carlos Alcaraz.

The Inheritance actress honoured the winning player, Jannik, for winning the trophy for the final match at the Wimbledon series, "Back at Centre Court. Another Sunday well spent watching epic tennis."

"This time at the @wimbledon men's final! Congratulations @janniksin and @carlitosalcarazz. What a re-match! Thank you for having us @champagnelanson," she concluded the caption.

The newly mom, who welcomed her first child in January this year, began her post with a stunning selfie featuring herself and her close pal, Isla Fisher, who was also in attendance at the star-studded event.

Another frame showed Collins beaming with joy as she was joined by her life partner, with whom she tied the knot in 2021.

She also included the winning moment of Sinner, after which he received a giant trophy from the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.

Lily Collins' upcoming projects: 

On the professional front, Lily Collins is currently busy filming for the Emily in Paris season 5.

However, the production company of Emily in Paris has not announced the release date for the upcoming season. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Kanye West breaks silence on ex-assistant's explosive sexual assault claims

Kanye West breaks silence on ex-assistant's explosive sexual assault claims
The 'Bully' hitmaker was accused of sexually abuse his former staffer back in 2023

Pregnant Rihanna brings sons to LA premiere of her upcoming film 'Smurfs'
Pregnant Rihanna brings sons to LA premiere of her upcoming film 'Smurfs'
The 'Diamond' singer's new film 'Smurfs' to light up the big screen in July this year

Brad Pitt levels up security at $6M home after ‘unfortunate’ break-in
Brad Pitt levels up security at $6M home after ‘unfortunate’ break-in
Brad Pitt improves security at his nearly $6 million Los Angeles home after shocking break-in

Anna Kendrick steps out for California date with boyfriend Alex Edelman
Anna Kendrick steps out for California date with boyfriend Alex Edelman
The 'Pitch Perfect' alum and comedian Alex Edelman were spotted on a low-key date in California

Pedro Pascal gives shoutout to 'Superman' ahead of 'Fantastic Four' release
Pedro Pascal gives shoutout to 'Superman' ahead of 'Fantastic Four' release
'The Last of Us' actor Pedro Pascal has united fans of both the superheroes with one single move

Kanye West faces major setback in China amid sexual assault claims
Kanye West faces major setback in China amid sexual assault claims
The American rapper has been accused of sexual assault by his former assistant that he has denied strongly

John Travolta opens up about grief 5 years after Kelly Preston’s death
John Travolta opens up about grief 5 years after Kelly Preston’s death
'Pulp Fiction' star shared his struggles with grief over his wife Kelly Preston's passing

Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 13th birthday of daughter Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 13th birthday of daughter Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick; Mason, Penelope and Reign