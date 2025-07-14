Rosé brings out Bruno Mars for surprise ‘APT’ duet at Blackpink’s L.A. show


Rosé has sent Los Angeles crowd into frenzy as she brought out none other than Bruno Mars for a surprise performance.

On Sunday, July 13, Blackpink, made up of Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo, gave an electrifying performance on the second night of the Deadline world tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

During the sold-out concert, Rosé invited the Grammy-winning artist onstage to perform their collaborative single, Apt., which dropped last fall.

Mars and Rosé delivered a energetic performance of the flirtatious track, trading vocals and grooving on the hooky chorus.

The musicians opted for coordinating jackets as they affectionately hugged each other during the performance, which culminated with confetti and a lively dance party from Blackpink’s backup dancers.

Soon after the video went viral, their fans rushed to social media to gush over their bond and friendship.

“Bruno Mars hasn’t been a guest performer in another artist’s concert for 8 years and he did it for Rosé,” one wrote.

While another added, “Greatest of Korean x USA crossovers of all time!”

“ROSÉ x BRUNO MARS??? This isn’t a concert, it’s a cosmic event #BLACKPINK,” the third expressed.

Blackpink kicked off the North American leg of the Deadline world tour on Saturday night, marking group’s first U.S. concert since the Born Pink tour in 2023.

