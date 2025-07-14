‘Heart Surgeons’ actress Kang Seo Ha passes away at 31

Kang Seo Ha, a renowned South Korean drama actress has passed away, leaving her fans saddened.

On Monday, July 14, the Heart Surgeons star died at the age of 31 after battling stage 4 acute stomach cancer.

According to her family, Kang’s health declined during her second round of chemotherapy, as per News.Az.

Following the heartbreaking news of her demise, a friend of actress took to Instagram account to pay a touching tribute to her.

“I still can't believe it. While enduring such great pain, she worried about the people around her, and about me. Even though you couldn't eat for months, you insisted on paying for my meals with your own card and never let me skip a meal. My angel, who left us far too soon,” her pal noted.

“My dear sister, you went through so much. I hope you are only happy and free from pain where you are now!” she added.

Kang Seo Ha, who graduated from the Korea National University of Arts, made her professional debut in a Brave Guys music video in 2012.

Her notable work includes, Schoolgirl Detectives, Assembly, Through the Waves, Nobody Knows and Flowers of the Prison, among other.

