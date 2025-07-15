Britney Spears raises concerns with shocking baby girl announcement

Britney Spears has shocked her fans by making a “baby girl” announcement.
Earlier this week, the Criminal hitmaker claimed that she adopted a "beautiful baby girl" in a chaotic Instagram video.
In the viral clip, Britney can be seen dancing her living room while wearing a hot pink bodysuit, black boots and a matching hat.
“I haven't worked out in years so I put this little pink one piece on and PLAYED !!! How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl!!! Her name is Lennon London Spears!!! This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout!!,” read the caption.
Britney further added, “I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my ass off and had a white jacket on !!! Lennon today has on adorable dress!!! It says I'm NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA!!! I've decided to move to Italy IT!!!”
Shortly after her announcement, TMZ reported that the pop icon has not adopted a child.
On the personal front, Britney shares sons Sean Federline, 19, and Jayden Federline, 18, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.