Britney Spears raises concerns with shocking baby girl announcement

Britney Spears raises concerns with shocking baby girl announcement
Britney Spears raises concerns with shocking baby girl announcement

Britney Spears has shocked her fans by making a “baby girl” announcement.

Earlier this week, the Criminal hitmaker claimed that she adopted a "beautiful baby girl" in a chaotic Instagram video.

In the viral clip, Britney can be seen dancing her living room while wearing a hot pink bodysuit, black boots and a matching hat.

“I haven't worked out in years so I put this little pink one piece on and PLAYED !!! How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl!!! Her name is Lennon London Spears!!! This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout!!,” read the caption.

Britney further added, “I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my ass off and had a white jacket on !!! Lennon today has on adorable dress!!! It says I'm NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA!!! I've decided to move to Italy IT!!!”

Shortly after her announcement, TMZ reported that the pop icon has not adopted a child.

On the personal front, Britney shares sons Sean Federline, 19, and Jayden Federline, 18, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Danny Ramirez identified as Jessica Alba's mysterious man from Cancún getaway
Danny Ramirez identified as Jessica Alba's mysterious man from Cancún getaway
The 'Fantastic Four' starlet has been spotted with an unidentified partner for quite some months

Reese Witherspoon, boyfriend Oliver Haarmann pack on PDA in Saint-Tropez
Reese Witherspoon, boyfriend Oliver Haarmann pack on PDA in Saint-Tropez
Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann first rumored to be dating in the summer of 2024

HBO unveils first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in new series
HBO unveils first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter in new series
The 'Harry Potter' series has begun filming at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, U.K.

Angelina Jolie supports son Knox at boxing competition on his 17th birthday
Angelina Jolie supports son Knox at boxing competition on his 17th birthday
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox

‘Heart Surgeons’ actress Kang Seo Ha passes away at 31
‘Heart Surgeons’ actress Kang Seo Ha passes away at 31
Renowned South Korean drama actress Kang Seo Ha dies after battling stage 4 acute stomach cancer

Rosé brings out Bruno Mars for surprise ‘APT’ duet at Blackpink’s L.A. show
Rosé brings out Bruno Mars for surprise ‘APT’ duet at Blackpink’s L.A. show
Rosé, Lisa, Jennie and Jisoo kicked off the North American leg of the Blackpink's Deadline world tour on Saturday

Matthew McConaughey makes classy gesture toward Kate Middleton at Wimbledon
Matthew McConaughey makes classy gesture toward Kate Middleton at Wimbledon
Matthew McConaughey was joined by his wife Camila Alves at the Wimbledon men’s final

Gracie Abrams closes TRNSMT festival with electrifying performance in Scotland

Gracie Abrams closes TRNSMT festival with electrifying performance in Scotland
The 'That's So True' hitmaker shared unseen photos from her musical performance at TRNSMT festival