Prince William turns down Prince Harry’s ‘reconciliation’ move

Prince William has reportedly turned down estranged brother Prince Harry’s “reconciliation” move.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, seemingly tried to mend ties with King Charles earlier this week with their senior aides attending a private meeting at the Royal Over-Seas League, snubbing his elder brother.
A royal expert Mr. Hugo Vickers told Hello!, “If there's a thought of reconciliation, then this is a good story, because the relations between Prince Harry and his father and his brother particularly, have been very bad, which is sad. We know that the King has stated that he didn't want his last years to be made miserable between with rows with his son between his sons."
Despite hopes of a reunion between Harry and the British monarch, the expert warns that a joyful reunion with the Prince of Wales might be a long shot.
"So as for William. It's much more difficult because the barbs were sent in his direction from Prince Harry. That is very insulting, and I think William is likely to be more of an unforgiving person than his father,” Hugo explained.
Harry’s relationship with his elder brother started worsening after he left the UK with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.
To note, the royal brother duo reportedly haven't spoken in two years.