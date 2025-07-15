Bruno Mars makes surprising confession after performing with BLACKPINK in LA 

Bruno Mars is giving fans a rare sneak peek into his recent collaboration with BLACKPINK during their headline-grabbing world tour, DEADLINE.
On Tuesday, July 15, the Die With A Smile crooner turned to his Instagram handle to share an exclusive glimpse into his surprise appearance at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Shortly after his performance, Mars dropped a video clip featuring himself while appearing on stage alongside BLACPINK's singer Rosé during her musical show.
They also delivered an electrifying performance of their best-selling track, APT, which was released in 2024.
The Grammy-winning musician penned a cheeky caption with a hilarious confession about his latest collaboration with Rosé.
"Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!" Mars wrote.
However, Rosé quickly took to his comments section to respond, and penned, "Ya welcome."
According to media reports, the Runaway Baby hitmaker made a subtle reference to a report claiming that the Award-winning singer has a million-dollar debt with a renowned company.
At the time, an insider revealed to NewsNation that the popular hospitality company, MGM Resorts International, owned the singer after he allegedly racked up over $50 million in gambling debt during his residency at Park MGM in Las Vegas.
However, the company denied the allegations and praised its partnership with Bruno Mars.