Jelly Roll officially cancels Auckland concert due to illness

  Syeda Fazeelat
Grammy-nominated US Country singer and rapper Jelly Roll has officially cancelled his Auckland concert at The Outer Fields, Western Springs, just a few months ahead of the concert.

Taking to his Instagram, the 40-year-old posted a story and shared a heartfelt message while expressing regret to his fans across New Zealand.

Jelly wrote, “ “Dear Auckland, I’ve done everything I can, I just can’t shake it,” he wrote. “It breaks my heart — I’ve probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn’t do it this time. Please forgive me.”

Previously, his show was slated to occur at 6 p.m. as part of his Down Under 2025 Tour; however, it got abruptly cancelled now due to his illness.

Concert promoter Live Nation confirmed the cancellation on Facebook moments before the showtime.

However, the company will ensure timely and automatic refund of ticket prices, and stated that additional inquiries can be directed to the original point of purchase.

Live Nation expressed gratitude towards fans for understanding and their co-operation, and hope to welcome the star soon, adding, “This was the only New Zealand stop on Jelly Roll’s Down Under tour.” 

