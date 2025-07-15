King Felipe awards Royal Orders after Princess Leonor’s new title

King Felipe has awarded Royal Orders after his daughter Princess Leonor earned prestigious title.
Earlier this week, the Princess of Asturias was awarded title of “Adoptive Son of Marín”, which was previously given to the Spanish monarch in 1986.
On July 14, His Majesty presided over a ceremony, which was held in the Plaza de Armas, to present Royal Orders to the new officers of the General Air and Space Academy.
Upon arrival, Felipe was received by María Visitación Martínez Martínez, President of the Regional Assembly of Murcia, and Francisco Braco Carbó, Chief of Staff of the Air and Space Force.
Later on, he greeted the Government Delegate in the Region of Murcia, María Dolores Guevara; the Mayor of San Javier, José Miguel Luengo; and the Mayor of Los Alcázares, Mario Ginés Pérez Cervera.
As per Royal Family website, “The King, accompanied by the Colonel Director, approached the central table to preside over one of the most significant moments of the ceremony: the reading of the orders for promotion to lieutenant and the presentation of the Royal Dispatches to the senior officers of their respective corps and ranks, as well as the awarding of decorations.”
To note, Leonor kicked off her three year military training at at the General Military Academy in 2023.