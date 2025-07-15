Justin Bieber shares sweet moments with son Jack after 'Swag' release

Justin Bieber is serving up dad vibes as he cozied up to his 10-month-old son Jack Blues during a sun-soaked Italian getaway
Taking to his X (former Twitter) account on Monday, the Swag singer shared a glimpse into his beachside getaway alongside his 10-month-old son, who he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.
In a shared photo, the Justin could be seen on a beach blanket beside Jack Blues in a white onesie and cuddling a gray baby blanket.
He gently held one of the baby's legs while the child got comfortable by his side on the sand.
Another photo was a close-up of the two, who appeared to be taking a nap on the beach.
A slew of snap showcased moments of their cozy beach getaway, as on picture featured the chicken pasta he ate and a view from a table of the sea, showing a mountainscape with several boats and yachts.
The Daisies singer shared the photos with firework emojis.
He also shared photos of a romantic excursion by boat with his wife, Hailey on the same day.
Prior to their lovely getaway, a source told PEOPLE that Justin and Hailey were celebrating the release of his first solo album in more than four years over the weekend.
A blend of R&B, pop, and experimental production, Swag, which was released on July 11, has been described as his most personal record yet.