Hamilton becomes emotional after receiving LEGO portrait of late dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton's beloved dog Roscoe died last month after battling pneumonia

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Lewis Hamilton felt “really touched” after receiving LEGO portrait of his beloved pet dog Roscoe following his death.

Taking to Instagram, the Ferrari driver unveiled the special portrait of Roscoe, who died last month after battling pneumonia, as he extended his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their support during his hard time.

The seven-time world champion wrote, “This Lego portrait of Roscoe really touched me. The amount of detail in it is incredible, and I can’t imagine how long it took. Thank you to Karen and Ilona for making this and sending it to me.”

“I also want to take a moment to thank all of you for the outpouring of love that there’s been since Roscoe’s passing. It’s still very painful and will be forever, but all of the support is helping me through this tremendously. I can’t thank you all enough. Many of you out there have also lost a pet, so I know wherever Roscoe is, he’s got tonnes of friends,” he added.

The former Mercedes driver believes that his pet dog will be surrounded by love and good vibes as he was when he was alive.

Hamilton’s post was flooded with tributes and supportive messages from his fans and followers. LEGO’s official social media channel also reacted to the post and commented, “A worthy tribute,” with a heart emoji.

